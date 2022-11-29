WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A new candidate for Washington County, Virginia Sheriff, kicked off his campaign tonight.

Rex Carter says that he will be running as an independent conservative candidate and aims to bring more professionalism and transparency to the sheriff’s office.

“We’re going to restructure the entire agency to be more effective in our patrol division, and also to have more effectiveness in our investigation divisions,” said Carter.

Carter has been in law enforcement for 27 years and graduated from Emory and Henry College in 1994 and the Virginia State Police Academy in 1995.