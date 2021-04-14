Reward offered for information on shooting that killed Carter County man

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A reward is being offered for information on a shooting that killed a Carter County man over the weekend.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Kevin Hathaway, 63, at a home on Bowman Road.

The sheriff’s office says an anonymous person provided “valuable information” and investigators are encouraging that person to come forward again. They are also seeking information that anyone else may have.

“We do not believe this was a random shooting or a robbery attempt,” Lunceford said in a news release.

The sheriff also said there have been increased patrols in the Milligan area as a precaution.