CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a Chilhowie jewelry store.

According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, Goodman Jewelers has put up the $5,000 reward.

Police say an armed suspect entered the Goodman location in Chilhowie on the morning of New Year’s Eve, displayed a gun, and left with store merchandise. The suspect fled in a black Honda HR-V with no license plate.

The suspect was wearing a grey overcoat, grey pants, N95 mask, and black knit toboggan, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilhowie Police Department at (276) 646-3232.