Reward offered after mailboxes vandalized in Washington County, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A reward is being offered after several mailboxes were recently vandalized in the eastern end of the county.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia says it will hand over $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Investigators say mailboxes have been vandalized on Loves Mill Road, Delmar Road, Piper Road, Blue Springs Road, Limestone Drive, McCann Road and Zion Church Road.

“Our agency takes these crimes seriously as a number of the victims are elderly and are unable to physically repair or replace their mailboxes” said Sheriff Fred Newman in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.