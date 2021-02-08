Reward money for ‘Church’ climbing, as authorities search for those responsible in animal abuse case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced a partnership with Petworks Animal Services in Kingsport Monday afternoon to collect donations towards a reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in an animal abuse case.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog, nicknamed “Church,” is recovering after being dragged behind a car in the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church in Kingsport on Jan. 28.

Matthew Price, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, said that the office is tracking down all leads to try to find the person responsible.

“Anybody that saw anything, heard anything or knows anything, we’d be a hundred percent willing to talk to you,” Price said. “We want to bring these people to justice just as much as the public wants to see them come to justice.”

The sheriff’s office told News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham as of Monday afternoon, the reward money in the animal abuse case is at least $8,450, with more donations still coming in.

“We’ve had numerous outpouring of support from the community,” Price said. “The community’s called with numerous tips and every one of those is being taken into account.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the office can not collect “monetary donations from the public for the purpose of a reward in an on-going investigation.” All donations should be directed towards Petworks Animal Services in Kingsport.

For more information on how to make a donation to the reward fund, you can call 423-247-1671 or 423-765-2695.

To leave a tip with Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, you can call 423-279-7330.