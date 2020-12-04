Reward for information offered after person drives through fence at Washington County Animal Shelter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local animal shelter is hoping you can help them after someone drove through one of the shelter’s fences.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter on North Roan Street.

Shelter staff say the fence is used to house dogs at the shelter. The dogs safe and not injured.

Director Tammy Davis told News Channel 11 that they are now asking for the public’s help in locating who is responsible.

“It was pretty obvious that it was done on purpose, and then, of course, the anger comes in of why does somebody do this and why would someone want to hurt the animals?” Davis said.

A reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6158.