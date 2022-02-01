Reward for info on Johnson City teen shooting climbs to nearly $16K

Investigators collect evidence from a shooting scene on the 1100 block of Sunset Court on Wednesday. (PHOTO: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cash reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to an arrest in the case of a Johnson City juvenile who was shot in December.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the reward for information on the Dec. 15 shooting of a teen in his vehicle totals $15,960. The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Sunset Court.

The teen shot was identified to News Channel 11 as Science Hill student Logan Brock,17, by his mother, Shauna Harrell, in an interview. She recounted the morning of the shooting when she saw her son lying beside the vehicle in the driveway.

The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the shooter. A cash reward of $15,960 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual that is responsible for this crime. Johnson City Police Department

Anyone with information can call 423-434-6166.

On Jan. 21, Ballad Health CEO and President Alan Levine announced over Twitter that the hospital system was offering $10,000 as a reward for information that led to the arrest of the shooter.

Science Hill High School went on lockdown the morning of Brock’s shooting.