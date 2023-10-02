GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Depot Street in downtown Greeneville has been under construction for more than two years, and the town is now taking the next step to finish up the revitalization project.

On Monday, the town closed Main Street from Church Street to Summers Street so that construction crews could begin redoing the infrastructure. Officials said the work should take around 6 weeks.

“They’re replacing all the signal lights, the arm bars, the lights themselves, all the infrastructure associated with the traffic lights will be replaced,” said Todd Smith, Greeneville City Manager.

Part of the construction will include new asphalt, sidewalks and curbs.

“They are finalizing the grade and paving that portion of Depot Street, and then redoing the intersection,” said Smith. “All that will happen simultaneously, they’ll finish up that section, and then at the same time, they’ll also redo the intersection there at Main and Depot Street.”

Smith told News Channel 11 that some businesses on Main Street have reached out to the city about their concerns regarding customers not being able to park on Main Street.

“That’s what we’re telling folks, is that after this investment is done, there’s a payoff, more opportunities for businesses to thrive and improve property values down there,” said Smith.

Jann Mirkov, Executive Director for Main Street Greeneville said it’ll be inconvenient for the time being, but worth the wait.

“I think their initial reaction is going to be tough,” said Mirkov. “Just for a few moments and then they realize, hey, we can see the end.”

Smith said although Main Street is closed, construction crews will allow anyone with a handicap tag or license plate to park close to businesses on the street. He added that this project will benefit the town as a whole.

“[What] we’re hoping for is, that there is an initial public investment in our infrastructure, in our downtown,” said Smith. “That will convince the private side that this is a worthy investment.”

The town estimates the work on Main Street to take about 6 weeks to complete.