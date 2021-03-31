ReVIDA Recovery rolls out with phase 2 of reopening plan beginning April 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) A drug addiction recovery center in Johnson City launches phase 2 of its 3-phased reopening plan Thursday.

During the height of the pandemic, the team at ReVIDA Recovery adapted to meet the needs of their clients virtually.

“People in recovery, many times finds themselves living alone or living with someone that is not always a positive influence in their life and so that can be very depressing. It can cause them to not want to be alive sometimes,” ReVIDA Recovery corporate and community development director, Angelee Murray said.

Community Development Director for ReVIDA in Johnson City, Angelee Murray, says the center saw a number of suicides and relapses, as well as an increased need for extra support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ReVIDA CEO Lee Dilworth said, “Now with the availability of vaccines, it’s time to try and do our part for some resemblance of normalcy. Telehealth has been great but it’s not perfect, and it’s especially not perfect for people who struggle with behavioral health issues because of the isolation.”

Currently, the center is operating in Phase 1 of its “Resilience Plan”, which includes comprehensive telehealth services.

Phase Two begins Thursday, April 1.

The center plans to offer in-person appointments for patients with varying needs, along with the already implemented telehealth services.

Phase Three is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 1.

The center will begin to incorporate more in-person appointments for behavioral services, including counseling.

The center states the final phase of the plan will be implemented when local case counts reach at or below 10 percent of the population.

“We learned a lot through that. We learned a lot through the pandemic, we learned that there are sacrifices that have to be made and there are blessings even in the storms and above all, our patients are what’s most important,” Murray said.