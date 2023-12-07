JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local treatment center ReVIDA Recovery hosted a trauma learning event featuring international trauma expert Becky Haas on Thursday.

Haas’ work in Northeast Tennessee has been recognized by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in 2018 and is a model for other cities facing an opioid epidemic, ReVIDA Recovery wrote in a release.

According to the recovery center, Tennessee ranks #2 in the United States for opioid use and approximately 70,000 Tennesseans are affected by opioid use disorder.

“Understanding trauma, along with a multi-agency public health approach, is vital to progress in any strength-based work with children, families, and communities,” ReVIDA Recovery wrote.

Haas guided participants through insights on trauma’s impact on addiction in two sessions focusing on the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Positive Childhood Experiences (PCEs) studies.

Thursday’s session covered the basics of trauma, how trauma affects brain development and ACEs study significance.

“We are long overdue for a national awareness campaign – similar to public health initiatives on how seat belts and car seats save lives, smoking causes cancer, and handwashing prevents the flu,” Haas said. “Education is needed within every professional sector on how childhood trauma leads to adult life and health disparities including [addiction].”

The second session is scheduled for Dec. 14 and will cover prioritizing self-care, addressing secondary trauma and practical keys to implementing a trauma-informed approach.

