ReVIDA, Ballad Health team up to provide free mammogram clinics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ReVIDA Recovery Centers CEO Lee Dilworth announced that the company will begin hosting free mammograms, in congruence with Ballad Health’s mobile health clinic, beginning January through the end of February.

Women across the East Tennessee region are encouraged to schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free screenings are located at ReVIDA’s Johnson City location; however, ReVIDA is also providing services at their Morristown, Tennessee, and Duffield, Virginia, sites.

“We are proud to host Ballad Health to bring this life-saving screening service to our patients and others as we work to promote safe and healthy communities,” said Dilworth. “Routine mammograms are crucial to detecting breast cancer early and can help save lives.”

According to the release, women who are screened for breast cancer during its early stages are less likely to experience a spread of the disease. The Centers for Disease Control found that 29% of females who were tested early on happened to halt any continuation.

Early screenings have also reduced breast cancer deaths by 26% for every 1,000 women.

An ahead-of-schedule detection can also have a significant impact on an individual’s health care costs, as late detections naturally equate to increased medical care.

Symptoms (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Lump in breast or armpit

Thickening or swelling

Irritation

Any change in size

Redness

Pain, tenderness

“If you or someone you know is up for an annual routine mammogram, don’t put it off,” Dilworth said. “Visit our mobile health coach located in the ReVIDA parking lot and begin the new year with some peace of mind.”

Johnson City’s ReVIDA Recovery Center is located on 3114 Browns Mill Road. To schedule an appointment, call 423-460-8487.