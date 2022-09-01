JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The blue and gold are back and looking to win back-to-back Southern Conference Titles. Besides the action on the field for tonight’s ETSU home opener, there will be plenty of fun activities off the field before and after kickoff.

The Thursday night home opener is a return to tradition for the ETSU Buccaneers. Jay Sandos, Voice of the Bucs, said in the 1990s, the home opener was on a Thursday night every season. The last time the blue and gold home opener was on a Thursday was back in 2015 when the team was still playing at Kermit Tipton Stadium on Science Hill’s campus.

A news release revealed there have only been four Sept. 1 football games since 1990.

“To be able to do this on a Thursday night, kind of going back to tradition,” said Sandos. “I think it’s a big deal; I think it’d be a great deal for the students.”

Tailgaters will be welcomed into the parking lots starting at 3 p.m. A later opening than the typical 8 a.m. seen for Saturday games. Fans can enjoy music from a DJ starting at 3 p.m. along with inflatables for kids set up in lot 21, sponsored by Food City.

The Food City Fan Zone will be located between Lots 21 and 22 near the main roundabout entering campus from State of Franklin Road.

Parking is pay-to-park and costs $10. If tailgaters don’t already have parking passes they can choose between lots 21 and 22 depending on the space available.

People can drink at their tailgates, but ETSU asks it be kept in a cup and that everyone behave responsibly. There will not be beer sales at tonight’s game. The rest of the season is still up in the air.

The Buc Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. and gates will open at the same time. Kickoff is set for 7:32 p.m.

Following the game, there will be late-night fireworks presented by Pepsi.

Thursday night is Teacher Appreciation Night. Educators get in for free with a valid ID. There will be various other promotions throughout the season.

For more on the promotional schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.