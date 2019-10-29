Return of cakebuds: Johnson City baker returns to compete on Food Network

cakebuds owner Timmy Norman will be on Food Network for the second time this year.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a dream come true number two for a Johnson City business owner.

Cakebuds owner Timmy Norman will be making his second appearance on Food Network as he competes in “Holiday Wars.”

The show is a holiday-themed competition that pits five teams against each other for a $25,000 prize at the end of the four-episode season. Norman said he submitted his application over the summer, and taping for the show began in August.

Previous story: Johnson City baker eliminated in first round of ‘Winner Cake All’

Norman said he took the experience from his first round on a competitive baking show and used it to his advantage.

“It was really fun, it was a completely different experience, it was a different type of show, a different type of challenge,” Norman said.

According to Food Network’s website, ‘Holiday Wars’ pits teams of baking artists against each other in two timed rounds. Norman said the show pitted five teams of four artists, with a team elimination each episode.

Each episode begins with a ‘snowball round,’ in which artists must create an edible holiday design in 45 minutes.

Winners of the first round get a leg up in the second round, the ‘Winter Blizzard’ challenge, which challenges artists to create an “eye-popping, masterful Christmas display” using cake and sugar.

Norman said he didn’t meet the other members of his team until about two weeks before filming began.

“It was very fun to learn how you work with someone you don’t know to see what you can create,” he said.

Norman couldn’t give details about how he fared in the show this time around. Those who are curious can tune into ‘Holiday Wars’ at 9 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Although he is tight-lipped on details, he said this isn’t the end of his adventures on baking shows.

“I really had a chance this time to go and show my talent and show what downtown Johnson City has to offer,” he said. “I really hope people tune in and watch this just to see how someone from around town does on the big stage.”