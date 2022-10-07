ATLANTA (WJHL) — Retired Tri-Cities congressman Phil Roe has been honored by the America’s Warrior Partnership at its annual meeting in Atlanta.

Roe, a Johnson City Republican who represented Tennessee’s First Congressional District from 2009 to 2021, was awarded the Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award for service to veterans communities.

Thorsness was a Medal of Honor recipient who helped found the American Warrior’s Partnership.

The organization’s mission is to prevent veteran suicides.

Roe is a Vietnam veteran who chaired the House Veterans Service Committee, overseeing massive reforms in the Department of Veterans Affairs. He now works with several national organizations championing veterans’ causes.

Last month, Roe received the American Legion Distinguished Service Medal, the organization’s highest honor, joining the ranks of former presidents, war heroes and icons like Bob Hope and Babe Ruth.