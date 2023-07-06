JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) announced on Wednesday the loss of retired K-9 Sergeant Kilo.

A post from the JCPD on social media stated Kilo joined the department at a young age and severed the community as a dual-purpose canine for seven years.

(Photo: Johnson City Police Department)

Kilo was responsible for locating numerous illegal narcotics, led to 15 surrenders with five additional apprehensions, removed 20 firearms from streets in Johnson City and assisted in finding lost individuals, the JCPD said.