JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders presented the city’s now-retired flag to the children of its creator Wednesday.

Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler presented the flag to Joe Kinsley’s three children at a ceremony. Kinsley designed the flag in 1964.

The flag featured a dark green background and gold. It was retired in 2022 in favor of a new flag.

The city’s new flag, approved by the city commission in September, was designed by J.T. McSpadden and features three stars on a blue field, as well as green and yellow lines paying homage to the prevalence of railroads in the city.