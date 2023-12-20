JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Supporters and new homeowners gathered to celebrate the dedication of seven new homes through the Appalachian Service Project (ASP).

The celebration took place at one of the move-in ready homes off South Beech Street.

“This is the best Christmas that I’ve had in my entire life,” said new homeowner Anthony Adragna.

Adragna’s home off of East Myrtle is close to being finished. He’s a retired Army sergeant who was struggling to keep up with a fixer-upper home and would have to apply for another mortgage to continue work on the house. This opportunity with ASP is one he almost turned down.

“I said I don’t, I would rather not, you know, take anything from anybody. I’m not used to it,” Adragna said.

Adragna thanks sponsors and staff of ASP who have made his new home build possible. (Photo: WJHL).

A few months later, he has a new home, mortgage free. He said this process with ASP has provided him with the community and fellowship that he’s missed from his time in the service.

“That right there planted a seed of amazing friends and comradery that you can’t replace,” Adragna said. “True, real, down-to-earth, loving people. That agape love is what they have.”

ASP staff say they appreciate what a new home means to families and the stability it brings.

“(Adragna) and many of the other families, even when it was just sticks and siding, in the framing stage, they were already raving about how beautiful they thought it was,” said Director of New Build and Disaster Relief Chris Schroeder. “And that’s just a wonderful reminder of all of the little things that make a huge difference to people.”

Adragna said he’s excited to be in his new home in time to welcome a grandchild. He gets the keys to his new home in January.

“I am still thinking about all the work I need to do on the house and then when I come to the property to take a look, I’m like, ‘I don’t have to do anything anymore!'” Adragna said. “My house is a home now and I can dress it up and make it nice.”

Three of the seven homes were built a few months earlier through the Race-to-Build event at Bristol Motor Speedway. Six homes are located in Washington County and one in Erwin.