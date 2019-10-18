Retail recruitment agreement approved by Johnson City Commission

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new contract in place is looking to help retail recruitment for the future of one Tri-Cities community.

The Johnson City Commission voted Thursday night on a three-year contract that’ll retain retail strategies for three years.

During the meeting, the development staff shared how the business plan is instrumental behind the scenes in working with developers.

Development Services Director Preston Mitchell noted the success of the program, highlighting the Johnson City Center.

The center helped attract different retailers, including Hobby Lobby and At Home.