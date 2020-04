KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Road work may impact traffic on Interstate 26 and Interstate 81 in Sullivan County beginning this weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says resurfacing work will take place on I-26 between mile markers 8 and 9 and on I-81 between mile markers 63 and 69.

There will be lane closures at both work areas, in both directions, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4 through Tuesday, April 7.

TDOT says delays are likely.