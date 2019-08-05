Results from auction of Blackjewel properties expected to be finalized in court today

WISE COUNTY, VA. (WJHL) — The future of properties formerly owned by Blackjewel, LLC will be decided in just hours.

We are just a couple of days removed from the auction on the now bankrupted company’s mining assets.

The company will appear in federal court at 10 a.m. Monday morning in West Virginia to finalize the results of the auction.

WYMT in Kentucky confirmed Blackjewel had to provide the documents from the recent auction to a judge by 9 a.m. yesterday.

The court documents show bidding lasted three days and several companies placed bids for mines.

Lone Mountain and Black Mines in Wise County, Virginia will likely go to company Kopper Glo Mining, LLC according to documents.

Coking Coal, LLC is also to also acquire Pardee Mine in Wise County.

Rhino Energy is also looking at acquiring Virginia subdivisions assets

Contura Energy of Bristol, Tennessee has also placed a $35 million bid to pick up mines in Wyoming and West Virginia.

There is no indication from court documents if mining would resume at these locations.