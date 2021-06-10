Restrooms at Powell Square Park to be closed after fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The restrooms at Powell Square Park in the Tree Streets of Johnson City will be closed temporarily after a small fire occurred Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the City of Johnson City, the fire appears to have started in a wall of the pavilion bathrooms after a fan overheated.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured.

An investigation into the fire is being conducted by the Johnson City Fire Prevention Office.

The restrooms will be closed until further notice while repairs are made, according to a release from the city. The park will remain open to the public.