Restaurants, stores offering discounts for Veterans Day

(WJHL) — There are several deals available for active duty and veterans to celebrate Veterans Day.
Below are some of the deals available in the Tri-Cities.
This is a running list and will be updated regularly.
RESTAURANTS
- Texas Roadhouse is offering free lunch for all veterans and active members of the U.S. military on Monday, Nov. 11. You can choose from one of 10 entrees from a Veterans Day menu. This will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a free meal to all active duty and retired military members in honor of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. This will be available for 3 to 6 p.m.
- Shoney’s is offering a free “all you can eat breakfast bar” at participating locations from open to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11
- Outback Steakhouse is offering a “Heroes Discount” to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and all first responders with 20 percent off their entire check now until Nov. 11 with a valid ID. Outback also offers a 10 percent discount starting Nov. 12 and ongoing.
RETAILERS
- Supermarket chain Publix is offering a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day for all active military personnel, retired service members and their families.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering a 10 percent off an entire purchase for veterans and active duty members in store and online until Nov. 11.