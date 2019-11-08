Restaurants, stores offering discounts for Veterans Day

(WJHL) — There are several deals available for active duty and veterans to celebrate Veterans Day.

Below are some of the deals available in the Tri-Cities.

This is a running list and will be updated regularly.

RESTAURANTS

Texas Roadhouse is offering free lunch for all veterans and active members of the U.S. military on Monday, Nov. 11. You can choose from one of 10 entrees from a Veterans Day menu. This will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a free meal to all active duty and retired military members in honor of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. This will be available for 3 to 6 p.m.

Shoney’s is offering a free “all you can eat breakfast bar” at participating locations from open to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11

Outback Steakhouse is offering a “Heroes Discount” to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and all first responders with 20 percent off their entire check now until Nov. 11 with a valid ID. Outback also offers a 10 percent discount starting Nov. 12 and ongoing.

RETAILERS