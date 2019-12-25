Restaurants open doors to continue tradition of providing holiday meals to customers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Some restaurants kept doors open on Christmas Day, continuing the Christmas tradition to serve holiday meals to customers.

One of those restaurants were Shoney’s. In the past, Shoney’s was one of the few restaurants open.

Managers said they always see a big crowd, and they were not kidding. There was a packed house at lunch on Wednesday.

“A lot of big families come in. A lot of older couples that don’t want to cook a huge meal. You know, we’re happy to be here,” Shoney’s general manager, Kenneth Larkey said.

We caught of up with one family who were not only celebrating christmas, but a new beginning.

Gayle Hesser, “These two got engaged today in Jonesboro and they got engaged and he actually asked me to remarry him. We’ve been married for five years, so he proposed and we’re going to renew our vows.”

Many of the diners told News Channel 11 this is a Christmas tradition they appreciate each year.

“Shoney’s is always great. They always have good food. You can always count on them. They were here. Most of my family lives away from here, even though I’m originally from Blountville, but everybody’s gone for Christmas,” Joseph Mark Sanders said.

If you and your loved ones are planning to dine out on Christmas Day, you can find a list of restaurants that are still open tonight.