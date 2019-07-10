Restaurant specializing in custom-made salads coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A national chain specializing in custom-made salads is coming to the Tri-Cities.

Diane Taveau of Johnson City recently acquired a franchise agreement with Saladworks.

The restaurant serves salads, wraps, and soups.

The first location in our region will open in late Fall on West State of Franklin Road in Johnson City near the First Watch and Starbucks.

We’re told Taveau is also considering spaces for restaurants in Bristol and Kingsport.

Saladworks was founded in 1986 and now has more than 100 locations across the country in places like Atlanta, Georgia and Greensboro, North Carolina.

