Restaurant remodel, new café coming to Tri-Cities Airport

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at the Tri-Cities Airport said big changes are coming to the restaurant in the airport’s concourse.

Construction is expected to begin on a new café area next to gate 4 next week with a completion date around mid-March.

We’re told the second phase will include remodeling the restaurant and adding a new kitchen, more seating and better flow for passengers.

In a news release issued Thursday, airport officials said food service in the concourse will be limited during construction.

“We are excited that Tailwind will be expanding their services and offerings in the concourse area of the airport,” said Gene Cossey, Tri-Cities Airport Authority executive director. “We expect passengers will be pleased with the changes.”