JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map shows influenza-like activity is very high for Tennessee and high in Virginia.

Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Johnson City said it has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses at its clinic.

Beverly Mahler, Family Nurse Practitioner and primary care provider at Fast Pace Urgent Care, said they’ve seen rises in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19 and the flu.

“We only test RSV in children that are eight years old and younger,” Mahler said. “Everyone else, we’re testing for the COVID and flu, and we’re seeing the flu numbers rise with some COVID in there. And it’s not unusual to have patients test positive for both flu and COVID-19.”

Mahler said even before Christmas, Fast Pace was busy seeing people with respiratory illnesses.

“As you get into the holiday season, there’s more get-togethers,” Mahler said. “So, those numbers started to rise as people started to gather more for the holidays.”

With New Year’s celebrations coming up, Mahler recommends people to stay at home if they are notably sick and to take preventive measures.

“Make sure that you’re washing your hands,” Mahler said. “If you have to cough, cough into your elbow and not into your hand. Wash your hands often. If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is the time. You could still go ahead and get those.”

Mahler said it’s wise to keep your hands away from your face in general and consider wearing a mask when you’re sick to protect others.

“If you’re sick and you have to go out, I would recommend, just to protect other people,” Mahler said.

“We do ask if you come in here and you’ve had those symptoms that you do put a mask on. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. And then the providers, anybody who’s seeing sick patients are wearing masks, too, to protect themselves and their families.”