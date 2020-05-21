Resolution would create committee to examine cooperation, consolidation between Sullivan Co. and city schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission will consider a resolution that would create a committee to examine cooperation or even consolidation between Kingsport, Bristol, and Sullivan County schools.

One commissioner says it is something that needs to be discussed due to financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You talk about equity in education, right now the way the funding is set up, there is not equity in education,” said Commissioner Todd Broughton. “The cities have a major competitive advantage, because they have county and city taxpayer dollars.”

The county commission will consider the resolution on first reading Thursday.