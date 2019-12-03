1  of  19
Resolution supports passenger rail service extension into Bristol, Va. and Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s been a vote of support for the extension of passenger rail service to Bristol, Virginia and south into Tennessee.

It’s in the form of a resolution by the Bristol, Tennessee City Council that will be sent to the Tennessee General Assembly next year.

Bristol Tennessee council members urged the legislature to consider the formation of a study on extending rail service along interstates 81, 40 and 75 corridors in the Volunteer State.

RELATED: Study shows rail system would have positive economic impact on Bristol,VA

Council members also noted they support the extension of rail service to both Knoxville and Chattanooga after Amtrak extended service to Roanoke in 2017, with studies of that same route for Bristol, Virginia.

