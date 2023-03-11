JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- This weekend marked 30 years since the 1993 snowstorm that covered the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.

The snowstorm brought strong winds, heavy snowfall and power outages across the area. The impact of the storm created an unforgettable memory for many locals.

Area resident Amy Hutcherson recalled how she and her family got stuck in Knoxville during the blizzard.

“We stayed at the hotel for three days before the hotel was literally running out of food, there’s only so much you can do with a toddler,” said Hutcherson.

Hutcherson told News Channel 11 that after those three days, they decided to brave the storm and make the drive back home.

“We did 25 mph on the interstate from Knoxville to Greeneville back home,” said Hutcherson.

What normally would have been an almost-hour drive turned into a 4-hour trek home.

Patti Graybeal, another local resident that witnessed the impact of the ’93 snowstorm, said she remembered distinctly what it looked like outside.

“I got up the next morning and looked out my bedroom window to the garage door, all I could see at my car was the rearview mirrors sticking out of the snow,” said Graybeal. “We were kind of stuck there for a few days.”

Graybeal said her family had to borrow their neighbor’s 4-wheel drive to make a food run the following Monday after the storm hit.

“I know in my backyard, I had a fence, it was a three-foot fence and it was covered,” said Graybeal. “It was over the fence.”

Mary and Chris Terry remembered the dangerous road conditions. As for Mary, she is from Minnesota and is used to heavy snowfall.

“We’d been driving around and everyone was pulled over, and I was like, ‘What’s going on? This is kind of different,” said Terry. “I’m used to this, so it wasn’t too bad”

Chris Terry said that everyone was out of power.

“You know, with that much power outage and everybody waiting to try to get their power on,” said Chris Terry. “It was spotted trying to get power back on in different places so it took a while.”

The storm impacted the Tri-Cities in a way that is rarely seen, and many residents say they’ll remember it fondly for years to come.