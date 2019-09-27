Residents can tour aging courthouse in Washington County, Va. next month

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Residents is Washington County, Virginia will soon have a chance to tour the county’s aging courthouse.

This comes due to the recent debate about moving the courthouse to a new location.

County Administrator Jason Berry says tours will allow people to see the issues the county is dealing with in terms of space, access and security.

The tours will be held Oct. 1-15 from 1 to 7 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A referendum is set for the Nov. 5 election that will let voters decide whether or not to relocate the courthouse to the former K-Mart property in Abingdon.

The Town of Abingdon has recent said they don’t support that move.

PREVIOUS STORY: ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL OPPOSES RELOCATING COURTHOUSE