DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Dickenson County, Va. will see a new residential treatment center to assist those battling substance use disorder, thanks to a $4 million grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

A release from the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority says a piece of land, purchased by the department in 2021 will be the site of the upcoming facility thanks to a partnership with Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), which has served more than 50,000 clients since opening its first location in 2010 in Eastern Kentucky.

“Like Eastern Kentucky, Dickenson County is part of a region that has been hit especially hard by the addiction crisis. Unlike Eastern Kentucky, however, treatment options are limited for individuals with substance use disorder. We are excited to bring our Crisis to Career model to a community that will benefit greatly from having access to these services,” ARC CEO Tim Robinson said in the release.

The program consists of a one-year residential program, with focus on the full continuum of care post-residence. ARC emphasizes its “full spectrum” of care, which includes case management, primary care and psychiatry.

ARC Director of Business Development Matt Bradley told News Channel 11 a 2021 community health needs assessment, conducted by Ballad Health found substance use disorder was a leading health priority in Dickenson County.

The county’s overdose rate per 100,000 was nearly double the state’s rate, 27.5 compared to 15. Leaders in Dickenson County reached out to ARC after seeing news reports about an ARC center not far away in eastern Kentucky.

“In Kentucky and Virginia both the drug epidemic is something that obviously we’ve all never seen anything quite like it,” Bradley said.

“The opportunities in Southwest Virginia seem to be lacking,” he added. “They realized that they needed something like our model in Southwest Virginia, our full continuum of care as well as our vocational training programs.”

The Wildwood Recovery Center, slated to open in Clintwood, Va. in 2024, will battle the region’s drug crisis while providing residents with comprehensive treatment.

Bradley said that will include up to a year of residential care with options for partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient treatment.

That care can but doesn’t always include medication assisted treatment (MAT), with ARC using a non-addictive abatement drug called vivitrol as well as buprenorphine (suboxone) when appropriate.

Ultimately, Bradley said, “a big piece” of the program “is trying to figure out what folks are going to do after they leave treatment.

“We’re investing a lot of our time and effort into that later phase, vocational housing and trying to find these people things that they can accomplish while they’re in treatment to help propel them into a future job and career after they leave treatment.”