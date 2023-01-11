JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA).

“The homeless activity that happens around our building, they had come into the building, and they sleep in the stairwell,” Scherzinger told News Channel 11 Wednesday. She recounted people using the bathroom in the stairwells and elevators and also leaving drug paraphernalia and garbage.

“It’s just a threatening atmosphere for the residents who live here, so we’ve been crying out for security for a long time.”

Help finally came Jan. 1 with contracted security working seven nights a week. JCDA Chairman Hank Carr said the roughly $10,000-a-month fix came after other efforts to prevent people from entering the building without permission weren’t successful.

“People are looking for warmth and they want to get out of the bad weather, so you’re following people in the building and sleeping in stairwells, which oftentimes means they’re doing very inappropriate things in the stairwells,” Carr said. “You’ve heard the stories. Urinating and defecating and damaging – just any number of things.”

He said the JCDA and LHP, the property management company, had installed improved door keycard systems and other “mechanical upgrade solutions.”

John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger said conditions in the building have already slightly improved since security personnel began work Jan. 1. (WJHL photo)

Carr said issues intensified recently with people continuing to take advantage of being able to get into the building. While the upgrades work as intended, “they were finding ways to defeat them,” he said.

As winter set in, those problems became more pronounced, Carr said. But for the first time, the John Sevier has been bringing in sufficient cash flow to afford security.

“You have an obligation to provide a safe surrounding,” Carr said.

Following LHP’s successful application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for a rental increase — funds that come from HUD and not residents’ pockets — income is up about $65,000 a month.

Scherzinger said she’s seen a slight change even in just 10 days.

“It’s going to take a little while to get it clear to the people that have been coming into the building that it’s not tolerated, that they can’t come in anymore,” she said. “That’s going to take the constant presence of a security guard.”

She said her fellow residents in the 150-unit building have responded positively to what they’ve seen so far.

“It’s been … sort of lifting the spirits of the residents, feeling a little bit more secure, but it is going to take a while for them to stop the influx.”

That contracted service began Jan. 1 with the emergency authorization prior to full JCDA board discussion allowing for one month.

The JCDA’s full board will discuss the issue at its next meeting on Jan. 27.

“I think it will be based on the need, and right now there’s a need,” Carr said.

A growing problem?

Carr doesn’t know whether more people are trespassing this year in the building’s numerous warm, dry stairwells as were last year, but he believes downtown Johnson City has “a growing population of homeless folks” this winter.

Johnson City Development Authority Chairman Hank Carr said problems with unauthorized people accessing the John Sevier building worsened when cold weather set in. (WJHL photo)

“They’re prevalent throughout the downtown area of the city and they’re often searching for places to find safety and security of their own, so they’re getting in the building.”

Scherzinger said other residents told her that just Wednesday, four people were “escorted out of the laundry room” for trespassing.

Carr said if numbers support the eye test and the city’s homeless population is growing, the responsibility ultimately rests with the city and not the JCDA or John Sevier residents.

“We needed to protect them from the uncomfortable nature of what’s going on,” Carr said.

Scherzinger said she was once homeless herself and has “a great deal of empathy” for people who are in that situation.

“But it doesn’t condone the behavior of criminal activity or drug usage and the threatening behavior that we have to endure on a daily basis coming home to John Sevier,” she said.

Scherzinger said a parking lot owned by Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church that’s contiguous to John Sevier’s parking lot is filled with people day and night.

“We have little to no police security that comes around this parking lot, so we do have a lot that loiter around the building that are dangerous and have assaulted different residents,” she said.

Until LHP completes construction of two new buildings on South Roan Street that will become available for John Sevier residents, Scherzinger said she and her neighbors have every right to a secure environment. That’s not slated for completion for several years.

As she has told News Channel 11 and said bears repeating, Scherzinger said of her and fellow residents, “just because we’re low income doesn’t make us low life.

“Our standards are just as high and our value systems are just as good as those who have more financial security and higher income and live in more substantial housing.”

She said the changes that have occurred since the New Year are a great step in the right direction.

“The building’s a little cleaner, people are a little happier and I’m really grateful for the management putting it in place.”