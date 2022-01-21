Resident & pets escape Johnson City house fire Friday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Wilson Avenue at 6:20 a.m. Friday, according to a spokesperson with the agency.

District Chief Mike Oliver told News Channel 11 the department arrived at the scene within a minute and had the flames extinguished in 30 minutes.

Oliver said the resident discovered flames had erupted in the kitchen, and the resident, along with two dogs, were able to exit the house without injuries.

An investigation by JCFD determined the fire started from a heating source not having enough surrounding space and warned the community to follow fire prevention measures as temperatures outside stay frigid.

Heater safety tips include the following:

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment

Have 3-foot kid-free zone around open fires and space heaters

Never use an oven to heat a home

Do not use extension cords or power strips to plug in heaters

Heaters should be plugged directly into the wall socket

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional

Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer

Ensure fireplaces have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container.

Install and maintain CO alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning

Do not light an appliance if the gas heater smells like like mercaptan, a sulfur-like smell. Leave the home and call 911

Test smoke alarms at least once a month

Oliver said three engines, two trucks and two command vehicles responded to the fire. As firefighters battled the flames, responders blocked off an area of University Parkway.

He advised those traveling through emergency scenes to avoid driving over hose lines as crews work to create alternate routes and extinguish the fire.