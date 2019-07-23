Resident, firefighter taken to hospital in Russell County house fire

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – A resident and a firefighter were taken to a hospital due to a fire that destroyed a Russell County home.

Emergency crews responded to the fire Monday around 5:50 p.m. at 1074 Chesnut Road in Honaker.

The Russell County Emergency Management Agency says a kitchen fire rapidly spread throughout the home. The man who lives there tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but the fire had spread too fast and the smoke proved too thick for him to breathe. He did manage to escape to a neighbor’s house where 911 was called.

(Photo: Russell County EMA)

(Photo: Russell County EMA)

(Photo: Russell County EMA)

The EMA confirms the resident was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was also transported for heat exhaustion. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The home was destroyed by fire.

The American Red Cross, The Christian Center, and Salvation Army are assisting the resident.