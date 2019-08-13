Research results reveal using Tri-Cities and Appalachian Highlands ‘has the best chance of success’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 received a copy the 192-page research and strategy report regarding the rebranding and renaming of our region Tuesday morning.

In that report were key takeaways, survey comments and both strengths and challenges that our region faces.

The company in charge of leading this study was North Star Destination Strategies, a Nashville-based marketing company.

The final page of this report read, “Based on the research, using both Tri-Cities and Appalachian Highlands – sometimes separately and sometimes together has the best chance at success. The local preference for Tri-Cities and the current implementation of the Appalachian Highlands name by the private sector present an effective, inclusive solution since no one name can tell your entire story or promise. This accomplishes the earlier questions of should a name tell you WHERE or WHAT the region is. This layered name, Tri-Cities and the Appalachian Highlands, accomplishes some of both.”

