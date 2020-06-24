Rescued kitten finds new home with Kingsport firefighter who rescued her

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighter Eric Wilson didn’t know he’d be adding to his family when he responded to a call of a trapped animal on Tuesday.

Kingsport Station 4 responded to Neterland Inn Road on Tuesday, where a group of teenagers reported that they heard a cat meowing under a walking path footbridge.

Wilson said they heard the kitten, but she was trapped under a slab of concrete that makes up the bridge. After almost an hour of digging, Wilson said he was able to reach under the slab and pull the kitten out from it.

There weren’t any other cats around, he said, and it didn’t take long for the kitten to take a liking to her new rescuer.

Wilson and the other firefighters took her back to the station, fed her and gave her a bath. They set up a box lined with a blanket for her to sleep in, but Wilson said the kitten wanted to sleep next to him instead.

That was enough to convince Wilson to add her to the pack – with three rescued cats and three rescued dogs, Wilson said he’s got a soft spot for animals.

The kitten – Kenna Buttons – had her first vet appointment on Wednesday. Wilson said she appears to be about six weeks old and a little undernourished, but she’s well on her way to recovery with her new family.