Rescue teams searching for missing 18-year-old hiker near Twisting Falls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews have been searching overnight for a missing hiker in Carter County.

According to James Heaton with the Carter County Rescue Squad, teams are searching for the 18-year-old, who was hiking near Twisting Falls in the Poga Community,

Heaton says the hiker was separated from his group around 6 p.m. on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

🚨Breaking overnight: the Carter Co. Rescue Squad is trying to find a missing hiker near Twisting Falls. The 18-year-old was separated from his group about 6pm last night and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The search will resume this morning when the sun rises. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/r0MmnraJ9P — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) February 4, 2020

As of right now, the search is temporarily halted, but rescuers are expected to return to searching at first light on Tuesday.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department and the TWRA are assisting in the search.