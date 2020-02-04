1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Elizabethton City Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Rescue teams searching for missing 18-year-old hiker near Twisting Falls in Carter County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews have been searching overnight for a missing hiker in Carter County.

According to James Heaton with the Carter County Rescue Squad, teams are searching for the 18-year-old, who was hiking near Twisting Falls in the Poga Community,

Heaton says the hiker was separated from his group around 6 p.m. on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

As of right now, the search is temporarily halted, but rescuers are expected to return to searching at first light on Tuesday.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department and the TWRA are assisting in the search.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss