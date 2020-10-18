Rescue squads responding to injured hiker

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Rescue Squad is responding to a call received Sunday afternoon involving two hikers in the Big Laurel Branch Wilderness area.

According to John Burleson with the rescue squad, the incident involves two hikers in an area without a trail about 1.5 miles from the water’s edge.

Burleson confirmed with News Channel 11 that at least one of the two hikers is injured, and the Carter County Rescue Squad has not yet made contact.

The rescue squad continues to use the hikers’ cellphone pings to track their location from nearby towers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss