BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Oakwood Fire and Rescue posted late Tuesday night to warn the community about flooding in several areas.

In a Facebook post, the rescue squad revealed the flooding caused bad driving conditions, mudslides and debris on the road. Buchanan County Sheriff John Mclanahan told News Channel 11 that the following areas are affected:

Whitewood area — Partially blocked roads

Oakwood area — Most roads are blocked or closed

Route 460 in the Vansant area — Partially blocked

Mclanahan said that multiple crews have responded to the areas to assess the damage. A shelter has been set up at Twin Valley Elementary School on Riverside Drive.

Officials warned drivers to avoid the area if they can. If motorists must pass through the area, they are advised to drive with extreme caution as many roads are blocked or partially blocked.

Storm Team 11 predicts more scattered showers throughout the region on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.