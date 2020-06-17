Rescue Squad: Hawkins County crash involving vehicle, bicycle temporarily shut down highway

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash involving a vehicle and a person on a bike shut down part of Highway 66 in Hawkins County on Tuesday night and for part of Wednesday morning.

According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the vehicle hit the person on the bicycle late Tuesday night while they were riding on Highway 66 near Thorps Chapel Road.

According to the rescue squad, the northbound portion of Highway 66 had to be shut down due to the crash.

No information has been given on the condition of those involved.

According to dispatch, Hawkins County crews are no longer on the scene and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is now investigating.

Most crews had cleared the scene by 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday.