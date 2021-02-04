Rescue Squad: Extrication required to remove person from crash along Highway 11W in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad is asking drivers to avoid the area of the Surgoinsville Market and Deli and Highway 11W due to a crash.

According to a post from the rescue squad, emergency crews are on the scene of the crash as of 7:11 a.m. Thursday.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad has three trucks on the scene of the crash assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The rescue squad told News Channel 11 that extrication is required in order to remove a person from the vehicle involved in the crash.

The Surgoinsville Fire Department is also assisting at the scene, according to the rescue squad.

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map shows traffic is affected in the area of Clyde Road and Route 346 near Highway 11W.