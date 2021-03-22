Rescue Squad: 4 hikers, dog rescued from Pound Lake after building fire to help rescuers locate them

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Four hikers and their dog were rescued from the Pound Lake area Sunday night.

According to Pound Rescue Squad Inc., the group of hikers were able to find their way to the water’s edge at Pound Lake after realizing they were in need of rescue.

The group consisted of two adult men, an adult woman, a teenage girl and a dog.

“The hikers were experienced hikers and actually knew their general location; however, concern for the overnight cold temps and darkness prompted their call to family, who then notified authorities and emergency services response,” the captain of the Pound Rescue Squad said in a statement to News Channel 11.

The party was located by Med-Flight II after they were able to build a fire to show rescuers their location, according to the rescue squad.

The Coeburn Fire Department provided watercraft to reach the hikers, while members of the Pound Volunteer Fire Department and Pound Rescue Squad traveled to the hikers’ location.

The stranded hikers and dog were found and safely transported in one trip to the boat launch ramp area of the Pound Reservoir, according to the rescue squad.

Rescue squad members say all parties involved were met by family and returned home safe and uninjured before 11 p.m.

“Pound Rescue and Pound Fire would like to thank Med-Flight II and the Coeburn Fire Dept. for their assistance and resources in helping to make this a successful endeavor,” the rescue squad captain said in a statement to News Channel 11.