ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on Highway 11W in Rogersville, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

The rescue squad said the crash happened in the area of 11W near the Quality Inn.

A medical helicopter was requested.

The highway was closed as crews worked the scene but it has since reopened.

