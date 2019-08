DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – Crews are working to rescue a woman who broke her ankle while hiking the Devils Bathtub trail, The Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page.

The post said the hiker is half way up to the bathtub.

The Fort Blackmore Fire Department and Duffield Fire and Rescue are on scene. The Dungannon Fire Department is en route.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 for updates.