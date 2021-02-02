Rescue mission underway on Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are responding to Roan Mountain for a rescue mission.

Two hikers went off the Appalachian Trail and got lost, according to Deputy EMA Director Billy Harrell. One of the hikers was able to call 911.

The hikers have been located and crews are working to get them to safety.

The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department says Roan Mountain State Park rangers on the scene are reporting “extreme weather conditions” with high winds and wind chill values below zero degrees.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.