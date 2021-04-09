Crews rescue lost hikers in Carter County Friday night

Update (4/10) — John Burleson with the Carter County Rescue Squad told News Channel 11 that rescuing the two hikers took four hours.

According to Burleson, the hikers had taken a wrong turn from the Appalachian Trail and ended up in the White Rocks Mountain area.

Responding agencies included the Carter County Rescue Squad along with the Carter County Rescue EMS.

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rescue crews are working to assist two lost hikers in Carter County.

The hikers are on White Rocks Mountain near the Northeast Correctional Complex Carter County Annex, according to John Burleson with the Carter County Rescue Squad.

Burleson says they have made contact with the hikers and are mobilizing to their location.

No injuries have been reported.