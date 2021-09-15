Reptiles rescued from pet store fire in Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Several reptiles were rescued from a fire at a pet store in Marion on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to The Blue Iguana pet store in the downtown area around 11:30 a.m., according to Marion Public Information Officer Ken Heath.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames at the pet store. Crews were able to contain the fire to one property.

(Photo: Ken Heath)

Firefighters, police officers, animal control officers, and volunteers from the Smyth County Animal Rescue worked to rescue the reptiles animals inside the store, which are now being housed at the local shelter office.

It is unclear if any of the pets were injured or killed.

Other nearby businesses and properties were affected by the smoke, according to Heath. Crews are still working to clean up the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.