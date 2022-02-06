ReptiCon returns to Johnson City

The ReptiCon Show returned to Johnson City to help educate public about keeping and caring for cold-blooded pets. (Photo: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Once again the Repticon Show returned to the Johnson City Holiday Inn this weekend.

Some people went home as proud new pet owners while others were there to pick up some meals for their reptiles at home.

Vendors were eager to sell specialized equipment as well as share fresh tips for caring for these cold-blooded pets.

“If you already have an animal and you want more information, our shows are the best way to get more information about how to raise your individual little pets that you have, doesn’t matter if it’s a spider, lizard, snake or turtle,” said Angela Lee, ReptiCon Show Staff Member.

Lee said that the popular bearded dragon was not able to make an appearance for this season’s show, but may make an appearance at an upcoming show. ReptiCon Show planners have set another show for June.

Keep up with ReptiCon show dates online at www.repticon.com/show-calendar.