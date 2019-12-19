Reps. Roe, Griffith react to impeachment

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on two charges Wednesday night.

The vote was almost perfectly split along party lines, with no Republicans voting in favor of and only a few Democrats voting against impeachment.

Reps. Phil Roe (R-TN) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statements following the votes:

“Today, is a sad day in American history. Since Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have been on a crusade to stop him by any means necessary. They voted to impeach a duly-elected president based on political disagreements with no evidence any crime was ever committed. I voted against this sham impeachment.

“For two years we were told then-candidate Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to interfere in our elections. After two years and millions of dollars spent on the Mueller investigation, there was no collusion. Now, Democrats are claiming the President withheld money to the Ukrainians in a “quid pro quo” or “bribery” or “abuse of power” – whichever crime polls best – to gather information on a potential political rival. The facts are clear. There was no quid pro quo, or crime, or abuse of power.

“House Democrats are setting a dangerous precedent that it is acceptable to impeach a duly-elected president over policy disagreements. Impeachment is a very serious matter, and Democrats rushed to impeach President Trump in the hope he will not be re-elected. House Democrats unilaterally decided to invalidate the vote of 63 million Americans. On this day, they have failed the American people and the basic foundations of our democracy.”

“House Democrats voted today to impeach the President. They impeached President Trump over disputes between the executive branch and the legislative branch that occur in many administrations. In my opinion, they did not actually have the evidence to find ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ as the Constitution demands.

“House Democrats today abused the power of impeachment. I am sorry they did so, for the millions of Americans who voted for President Trump and for the Constitution that has been damaged.”

