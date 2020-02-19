Report: Woman charged with public intoxication after allegedly passing out at Elizabethton High School

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested on Tuesday after police say she was passed out at Elizabethton High School and admitted to taking narcotics two hours before.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers responded to the high school at 1:12 p.m. after the student resource officer contacted the department because of an intoxicated parent.

Officers spoke with the SRO and the parent, identified as Kimberly Dial, 40, of Elizabethton.

The report says the SRO had taken photos of Dial passed out, and she allegedly had slurred and deliberate speech when speaking to officers.

According to the report, Dial had a white crust around her lips and told officers she had taken Suboxone and Klonopin two hours before arriving at the school.

She told officers she was there to transfer a child to a different school.

Dial was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

She was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and given a court date for March 10.

Dial’s car was towed from the school.